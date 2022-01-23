Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kering is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of apparel and accessories. It operates through two segments: Luxury segment and Sport and Lifestyle segment. The company’s product include handbags, small leather goods, luggage, shoes, men and women’s ready-to-wear, silks, watches, fine jewellery, eyewear, lingerie, fragrances and cosmetics, furniture, kids wear, T-shirts, track jackets, bags, board shorts, polo shirts, denim, swim, outerwear, and sandals; footwear; sunglasses, snow goggles, backpacks, luggage, and accessories. Its brand name consists of Puma, Volcom, Cobra, Electric, Tretorn, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, Qeelin, Stella McCartney, Sergio Rossi, Boucheron, Girard-Perregaux, and JeanRichard. Kering is headquartered in Paris, France. “

PPRUY has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC raised Kering from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kering in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group raised Kering from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Kering in a report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kering has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $437.00.

OTCMKTS PPRUY opened at $75.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.05 and its 200 day moving average is $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Kering has a 12 month low of $62.44 and a 12 month high of $93.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be given a $0.2469 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.

About Kering

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

