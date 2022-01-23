Kevin R. Sayer Sells 22,674 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 22,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.56, for a total transaction of $9,875,887.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $422.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.45 and a fifty-two week high of $659.45. The stock has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 80.71 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $539.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $534.71.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $618.00 to $538.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in DexCom by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in DexCom by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 78 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

