KeyCorp Boosts ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $91.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $88.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on COP. Argus raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.38.

Shares of COP opened at $82.72 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $39.70 and a 1 year high of $89.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.17. The company has a market capitalization of $109.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 58.04%.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,170 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 250,576 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after buying an additional 28,243 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,056 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,520 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 31.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 445,490 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,130,000 after purchasing an additional 106,380 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

