KeyCorp Cuts Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Price Target to $24.00

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIRD opened at $12.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.53. Allbirds has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $32.44.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allbirds will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Maveron Equity Partners V, L.P sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $452,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIRD. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at $8,030,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at $2,187,000. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 18.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

