KeyCorp Cuts Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target to $40.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s FY2024 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

JWN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.77.

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 500.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.41. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $18.94 and a 12-month high of $46.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bradley D. Tilden acquired 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.27 per share, for a total transaction of $467,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,269,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,530 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,085,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $368,826,000 after acquiring an additional 258,873 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 4,449,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $117,690,000 after acquiring an additional 577,248 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,756,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,381,000 after acquiring an additional 338,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,421,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $125,142,000 after acquiring an additional 630,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

