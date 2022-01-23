Keystone Financial Group Buys 370 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDYV. D. Scott Neal Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $14,199,000. Ferris Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $7,111,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $6,839,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 997.2% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 99,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after buying an additional 90,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,954,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $67.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.98. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $56.00 and a 12-month high of $73.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

