Keystone Financial Group Buys Shares of 17,120 Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 17,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leap Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:LPTX opened at $2.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $186.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.37. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $4.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.38.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. Leap Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.02% and a negative net margin of 2,433.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LPTX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.95.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.