Keystone Financial Group Has $372,000 Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Keystone Financial Group lessened its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Southern were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 5.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 9.7% in the third quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 5,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 8.4% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 14.2% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO opened at $67.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.58. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $56.69 and a 1 year high of $69.23. The company has a market capitalization of $71.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.29%.

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $149,507.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $66,905.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,960 shares of company stock valued at $5,296,450. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on SO shares. Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank lowered Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.88.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

