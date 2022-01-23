Keystone Financial Group Has $428,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Keystone Financial Group grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10,724.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,689,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,690,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618,375 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,559,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,613,000 after acquiring an additional 52,021 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,101,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,866 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,790,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,614,000 after buying an additional 266,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,920,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,315,000 after buying an additional 116,243 shares in the last quarter.

EFG stock opened at $101.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.45. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

