Keystone Financial Group Increases Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 485.8% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Altria Group by 80.8% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO opened at $50.32 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.46 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.66 and a 200-day moving average of $47.35. The firm has a market cap of $92.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 243.24%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

