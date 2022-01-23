Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics and medicines such as protein homeostasis for autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KZR-616 which is in clinical stage. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

KZR has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Kezar Life Sciences from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Kezar Life Sciences stock opened at $12.30 on Thursday. Kezar Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $17.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.62. The company has a market cap of $604.50 million, a P/E ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 0.16.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts predict that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kezar Life Sciences news, Director Michael Kauffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $82,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,757,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 281,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 69,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 68.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 162,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 66,077 shares during the period. 57.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

