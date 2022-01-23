KickToken Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $250,572.00 (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 23rd. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded 22.4% lower against the dollar. KickToken has a market cap of $2.78 million and $250,572.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KickToken alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00044076 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006176 BTC.

KickToken Coin Profile

KICK is a coin. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 123,722,129 coins. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.