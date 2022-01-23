Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Mizuho currently has $77.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $71.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KRC. Royal Bank of Canada raised Kilroy Realty from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.22.

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $63.96 on Thursday. Kilroy Realty has a one year low of $55.72 and a one year high of $74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.92.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $232.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.76 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 71.39%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.94%.

In related news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $71,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $900,400.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 217.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

