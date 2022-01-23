Kineko (KKO) Price Reaches $0.24 on Major Exchanges

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Kineko coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000686 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Kineko has traded 27.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kineko has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $3,024.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002838 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00051245 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,418.71 or 0.06861239 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00058018 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,184.65 or 0.99809566 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007349 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Kineko Profile

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Kineko Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kineko should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kineko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

