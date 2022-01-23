Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$11.50 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 61.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.35.

Kinross Gold stock opened at C$7.10 on Friday. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of C$6.35 and a 52 week high of C$10.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.90 billion and a PE ratio of 6.97.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.10 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Michel Sylvestre sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total transaction of C$47,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$315,111.80. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold bought 20,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.60 per share, with a total value of C$132,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 983,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,490,090.20.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

