Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €84.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($95.45) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($136.36) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($109.09) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Monday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €92.00 ($104.55) target price on Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($113.64) target price on Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €99.00 ($112.50) target price on Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €105.00 ($119.32).

FRA KGX opened at €86.08 ($97.82) on Wednesday. Kion Group has a twelve month low of €57.87 ($65.76) and a twelve month high of €81.82 ($92.98). The business’s fifty day moving average is €96.45 and its 200 day moving average is €91.25.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

