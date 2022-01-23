Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.64.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KNX shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Europe upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 1,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $98,366.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $2,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,939 shares of company stock valued at $11,301,645 over the last ninety days. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 114,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 984,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,766,000 after purchasing an additional 27,815 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KNX traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,236,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,921. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $39.17 and a one year high of $62.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.17.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

