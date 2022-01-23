Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Lifted to “Buy” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

KNRRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Nord/LB raised Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €99.00 ($112.50) to €97.00 ($110.23) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.00.

Shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $25.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day moving average is $27.15. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $35.47.

Knorr-Bremse AG engages in the manufacture and sale of braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles. It operates through the Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems segments. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment supplies products and services for local public transport vehicles, such as metros, light rail vehicles (LRV), freight cars, locomotives, regional and high-speed trains, and monorails.

