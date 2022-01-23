Kroger (NYSE:KR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $52.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $38.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $46.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Kroger has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $50.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.75. The stock has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.44.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kroger will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

In related news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 303,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after acquiring an additional 87,242 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Kroger by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Kroger by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 113,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Kroger by 225.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,277,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,548,000 after purchasing an additional 884,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Kroger by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,741,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,942,000 after purchasing an additional 79,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

