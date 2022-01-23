Kroger (NYSE:KR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $52.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $38.00.

KR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kroger from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kroger has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $46.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Kroger has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $50.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.75. The stock has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.44.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kroger will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

In other Kroger news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 21.0% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 61,787,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,727,614 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 22.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,554,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,780 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,077,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,835 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 31.6% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,142,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 28.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

