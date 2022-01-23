Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €121.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €121.00 ($137.50) target price on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on KRN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($78.41) target price on shares of Krones in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Warburg Research set a €134.00 ($152.27) price target on Krones in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €117.00 ($132.95) price target on Krones in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($113.64) price objective on Krones in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €103.00 ($117.05) price objective on Krones in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €99.25 ($112.78).

Shares of KRN stock opened at €89.25 ($101.42) on Wednesday. Krones has a 12 month low of €64.30 ($73.07) and a 12 month high of €99.60 ($113.18). The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion and a PE ratio of -268.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €94.55 and its 200-day moving average price is €88.79.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

