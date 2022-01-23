Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Trading 4.3% Higher

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)’s share price traded up 4.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.15 and last traded at $9.95. 2,938 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 237,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.54.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kronos Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Kronos Bio from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Kronos Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $552.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.00.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.40. On average, equities analysts predict that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kronos Bio news, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 11,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $140,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jorge Dimartino sold 16,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $202,892.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 19.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 22,179 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the third quarter worth $421,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 51.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 18.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 117.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 469,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,847,000 after buying an additional 253,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

