Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

LPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.60.

Shares of NYSE LPI opened at $63.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 4.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.61 and its 200-day moving average is $65.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. Laredo Petroleum has a 1-year low of $22.62 and a 1-year high of $99.26.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.06). Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 2,190.66% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $379.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total transaction of $972,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $36,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,629,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,977,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $160,352,000 after acquiring an additional 259,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 596.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 969,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,943,000 after acquiring an additional 830,143 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 38.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 760,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,586,000 after purchasing an additional 210,868 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 74.1% in the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 714,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,884,000 after purchasing an additional 304,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

