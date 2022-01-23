Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $4,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Lear by 96.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the third quarter worth $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 66.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 325.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total transaction of $30,431.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LEA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.71.

NYSE:LEA opened at $170.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.25. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $144.77 and a 1-year high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

