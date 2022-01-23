Legacy Wealth Planning LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 309.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,044 shares during the quarter. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 88.7% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000.

IGV opened at $338.63 on Friday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $183.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $395.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $408.08.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

