Legacy Wealth Planning LLC Purchases 786 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,594.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,386,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,615,000 after buying an additional 9,773,245 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,056 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,746,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924,646 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13,102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,074,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043,143 shares during the period. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 6,336,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238,190 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $72.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.50. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

