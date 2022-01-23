Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Leidos by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Leidos by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Leidos by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in Leidos by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Leidos by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LDOS stock traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $92.18. 704,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,141. Leidos has a 12-month low of $82.75 and a 12-month high of $113.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Leidos will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

