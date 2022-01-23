Liberum Capital Lowers Anglo American (LON:AAL) to Hold

Liberum Capital lowered shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 3,020 ($41.21) price target on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,550 ($34.79) to GBX 3,000 ($40.93) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($51.85) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($45.03) to GBX 3,500 ($47.76) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,700 ($50.48) to GBX 3,300 ($45.03) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,870 ($39.16) to GBX 2,900 ($39.57) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,202.22 ($43.69).

Get Anglo American alerts:

LON AAL opened at GBX 3,429.50 ($46.79) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,015.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,962.03. Anglo American has a 12 month low of GBX 2,321 ($31.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,575.50 ($48.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £46.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.54.

In other news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 211 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,897 ($39.53) per share, with a total value of £6,112.67 ($8,340.39). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 221 shares of company stock worth $640,067.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.