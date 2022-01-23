Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Shares Down 6.5%

Lilium GmbH (NASDAQ:LILM) traded down 6.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.27 and last traded at $5.31. 7,729 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 603,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Lilium from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lilium in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Lilium in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lilium in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lilium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.89.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.31.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LILM. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Lilium in the third quarter worth about $54,779,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lilium during the third quarter valued at about $17,236,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Lilium during the third quarter valued at about $15,799,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Lilium during the third quarter valued at about $10,510,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Lilium during the third quarter valued at about $8,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

