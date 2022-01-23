Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a negative net margin of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Limelight Networks updated its FY22 guidance to $(0.06)-$(0.01) EPS.

Shares of Limelight Networks stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,278,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,301. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $567.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 0.66. Limelight Networks has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $5.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.89.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLNW. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 16,227 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 145.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 32,141 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 106,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 42,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 145,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 9,452 shares in the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Limelight Networks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James raised Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.47.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

