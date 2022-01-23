Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) will announce sales of $87.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $83.66 million and the highest is $91.10 million. Lincoln Educational Services reported sales of $81.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full-year sales of $334.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $331.18 million to $338.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $351.62 million, with estimates ranging from $343.75 million to $359.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lincoln Educational Services.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $89.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.77 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 29.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $102,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 39,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $284,403.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 189,075 shares of company stock worth $1,342,755 and sold 59,891 shares worth $433,278. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,134,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 14,273 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 309.8% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,020,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,939,000 after purchasing an additional 771,448 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 850,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 85,200 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 337,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 283,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 37,278 shares during the last quarter. 63.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LINC opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.26 million, a PE ratio of 3.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $8.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.98.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

