Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LNC. Barclays reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lincoln National from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.47.

LNC opened at $67.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $44.59 and a 52-week high of $77.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.48.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $4,487,461.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $802,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Lincoln National in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Lincoln National by 188.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the second quarter worth about $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lincoln National by 47.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lincoln National by 24.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

