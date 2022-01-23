Litecoin (LTC) Hits One Day Volume of $1.05 Billion

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Litecoin has a total market cap of $7.50 billion and $1.05 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for about $107.95 or 0.00305178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin has traded 26.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000390 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00009999 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000730 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,479,757 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.