Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several analysts have commented on LAC shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. lifted their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

LAC opened at $25.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 57.43 and a quick ratio of 57.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.67 and its 200 day moving average is $24.57. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of $11.84 and a fifty-two week high of $41.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,690,000. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,229,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 1,404.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 843,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,839,000 after acquiring an additional 787,620 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 3,594.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 472,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 459,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

