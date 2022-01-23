LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.80.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.75. 1,644,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,565. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. LKQ has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $60.43.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LKQ will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 241.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 13,111 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $867,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $690,000. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

