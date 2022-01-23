Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lottery.com is a technology company. It engages mobile and online platforms which enable players and commercial partners located principally in the United States and internationally to remotely purchase legally sanctioned lottery games. Lottery.com, formerly known as Trident Acquisitions Corp., is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Separately, Chardan Capital began coverage on Lottery.com in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ LTRY opened at $4.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.00. Lottery.com has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lottery.com will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lottery.com by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lottery.com in the second quarter worth $586,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lottery.com by 14,000.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Lottery.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lottery.com during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

