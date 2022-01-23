Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lumen continues to expand its network infrastructure in several cities, as it helps businesses meet the growing demand for high-speed connectivity. The company aims to transform its business operations through product evolution and digitizing of customer interactions, which augurs well for growth. It has been selected by the U.S. Army Reserve Command to provide Virtual Private Network services to more than 650 Army Reserve locations across the country. Lumen’s fiber and IP-based network capacity position it well to support customers and enhance shareholders' value in the long term. However, lower revenues in the Business and Mass Markets segments due to the pandemic, along with weak demand for IP and Data services, are headwinds. Intense competition from wireless operators, along with a huge debt burden, limits its growth potential.”

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.50.

LUMN opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Lumen Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -140.85%.

In other Lumen Technologies news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,821,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 2,214,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,795,000 after buying an additional 69,795 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 238,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 63,970 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

