Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 303,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the 3rd quarter valued at about $494,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V during the 3rd quarter valued at about $988,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.74. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.16.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V is based in New York.

