Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 69,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,573,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,576,292,000 after purchasing an additional 737,566 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,327,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,134 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,649,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,868,000 after acquiring an additional 661,283 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,419,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,545,000 after acquiring an additional 899,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,334,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,902 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AMH opened at $39.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.49, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.57. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $28.63 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

In related news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,058,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMH shares. BTIG Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.11.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

