Magnetar Financial LLC Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 221.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 13.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,738,000 after buying an additional 1,514,962 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 37.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,239,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,963,000 after buying an additional 3,076,901 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 334.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298,332 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 41.7% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,338,000 after purchasing an additional 808,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Okta by 5.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,420,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,284,000 after purchasing an additional 126,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta stock opened at $188.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.23 and a beta of 1.01. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.38 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. The firm had revenue of $350.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OKTA. Piper Sandler upgraded Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Okta from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Okta from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on Okta from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Okta from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.96.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $212,955.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total value of $3,412,907.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,004 shares of company stock worth $9,782,011 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.