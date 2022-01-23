Magnetar Financial LLC Sells 68,100 Shares of TPG Pace Solutions Corp. (NYSE:TPGS)

Magnetar Financial LLC cut its holdings in TPG Pace Solutions Corp. (NYSE:TPGS) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,100 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in TPG Pace Solutions were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in TPG Pace Solutions in the second quarter worth $149,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in TPG Pace Solutions in the second quarter worth $249,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in TPG Pace Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. bought a new stake in TPG Pace Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP bought a new stake in TPG Pace Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

TPGS stock opened at $7.03 on Friday. TPG Pace Solutions Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.58.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of TPG Pace Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

TPG Pace Solutions Company Profile

TPG Pace Solutions Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

