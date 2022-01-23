Magnetar Financial LLC Takes $2.84 Million Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,835,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 402.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 24.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 136,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,144,000 after buying an additional 27,145 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.67.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $279.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.25. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $261.41 and a 52 week high of $376.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 81.87 and a beta of 1.21.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $175.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.63) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 103.23%.

In related news, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.66, for a total transaction of $620,425.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert A. Katz sold 98,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.60, for a total transaction of $32,467,895.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,877 shares of company stock valued at $33,704,023. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

