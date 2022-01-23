Magnetar Financial LLC Takes Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. FMR LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 548.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 436,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,397,000 after acquiring an additional 369,569 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 475,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,924,000 after acquiring an additional 255,305 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 391,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,272,000 after acquiring an additional 150,336 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,175,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 313,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,452,000 after acquiring an additional 54,404 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GWW opened at $492.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $501.23 and a 200 day moving average of $458.88. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.23 and a 52 week high of $527.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

GWW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $481.58.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $7,679,404.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,034 shares of company stock valued at $12,765,357 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

