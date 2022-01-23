Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 96.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MGNI. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Magnite from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Get Magnite alerts:

Shares of MGNI opened at $12.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 635.82 and a beta of 2.22. Magnite has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $64.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Magnite had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $131.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Magnite will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Magnite news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $73,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lam purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $40,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Magnite by 7.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 1.4% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 55,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 20.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 10.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 7.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.