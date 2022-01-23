MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Acquired by Parnassus Investments LLC

Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,193 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC owned 0.18% of MarketAxess worth $28,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in MarketAxess by 165.1% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 21,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after buying an additional 13,305 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 8.0% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 76,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,244,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 35.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,029,000 after acquiring an additional 15,636 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 159,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 644.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MKTX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $426.00 to $424.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $386.00 to $369.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on MarketAxess from $499.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.83.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MKTX opened at $364.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $420.23. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $341.50 and a 52 week high of $589.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 49.87 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.