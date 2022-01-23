Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 47.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 527.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,988,000 after purchasing an additional 52,700 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,768.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 30,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 29,286 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 30,819.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 488,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,774,000 after acquiring an additional 486,645 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $134,128.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $159.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.13 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.05 and a 200-day moving average of $157.34. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $121.89 and a 52 week high of $190.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business’s revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -183.05%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

