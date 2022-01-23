Masari Price Hits $0.0180 on Major Exchanges (MSR)

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last week, Masari has traded down 21.2% against the dollar. One Masari coin can now be bought for $0.0180 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Masari has a market cap of $289,511.03 and $10.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Masari

MSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,045,916 coins. Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Masari is getmasari.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Masari

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

