Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Stake Boosted by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,059 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Masco in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,290,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,116,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,027,000 after buying an additional 149,913 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Masco by 2,887.6% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 86,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after buying an additional 84,029 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Masco by 34.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 11,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 5.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MAS opened at $64.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Masco Co. has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $71.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.71. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Masco in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $457,053.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $660,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,450 shares of company stock worth $10,412,280 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

