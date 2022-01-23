Mask Network 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $76.60 Million (MASK)

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last week, Mask Network has traded 38% lower against the dollar. One Mask Network coin can currently be bought for $5.85 or 0.00016423 BTC on exchanges. Mask Network has a market capitalization of $170.52 million and approximately $76.60 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mask Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004533 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00045163 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006278 BTC.

About Mask Network

Mask Network (MASK) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,130,723 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favorite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Mask Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mask Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mask Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mask Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mask Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.