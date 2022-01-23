Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of Masonite International stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $98.50. The stock had a trading volume of 264,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,212. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $96.65 and a 1 year high of $132.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.75.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total transaction of $999,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Masonite International by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 646,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,226,000 after acquiring an additional 186,333 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 254,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,491,000 after purchasing an additional 17,665 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,943,000 after purchasing an additional 277,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

